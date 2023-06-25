One man dead after Lincolnville house fire

The Maine Department of Public Safety said the Lincolnville Fire Department responded to the fire on Miller Town Drive around 9:43 a.m. on Saturday, June 24.

LINCOLNVILLE, Maine — One man is dead after a house fire in Lincolnville over the weekend, according to the Maine Department of Public Safety.

The department's public information officer Shannon Moss said the Lincolnville Fire Department initially responded to the fire at 11 Miller Town Drive around 9:43 a.m. on Saturday, June 24.

Moss said while firefighters were trying to put the fire out, they came across a man in the home who had died. Crews then contacted the Fire Marshal's Office, and investigators responded to the scene.

Moss said the dead man was taken to a local funeral home where the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner will do an autopsy. She also said no one else was inside of the home.

The house is a total loss. This investigation is ongoing.