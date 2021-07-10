Police search for leads in teen's unsolved murder

Mary Ellen Tanner was only 18-years-old when her life was cut short in July of 1978. Police say she was found murdered after a night out with friends in Lyman.

On July 7, 1978, Tanner was enjoying a summer evening party with her friends in a wooded section of Route 9 in Kennebunk and at Kennebunk Beach. Afterward, she left the party at the beach with her friends but according to police, they dropped her off at the intersection of Routes 9 and 35 in Kennebunk at approximately 11:30 pm. They say she was planning to hitchhike home from that area.

She never made it home. On July 9, 1978, Tanner’s body was found in Gracie Evans Field in Lyman. Police say they have interviewed several suspects but to this date, no one has been charged with her murder. If you have any information no matter how small, please call the Maine State Police, Major Crimes Unit police at 207-624-7076.