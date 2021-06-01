Unsolved Maine homicide: Tuesday marks 46th anniversary of woman's disappearance

Ellen Choate's body was discovered off the Old County Road in Newport on June 26, 1977, more than two years after she disappeared on June 1, 1975.

NEWPORT, Maine — The Maine State Police Department is hoping someone may have information that could lead to an arrest in an unsolved homicide that happened in the '70s.

23-year-old Ellen Choate was travelling from Philadelphia to Bangor to begin a new teaching position when she disappeared on June 1, 1975, according to a Facebook post by Maine State Police on Tuesday.

Choate's body was found off the Old County Road in Newport on June 26, 1977.