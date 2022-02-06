Police search for answers on 14th anniversary of Darrel Smith’s murder

Darrel was the owner of Smith’s Sawmill and Logging. When detectives were investigating his murder, they said his wallet and safe were missing.

WOODLAND, MAINE, Maine — It’s been 14-years since Darrel Smith was found murdered at his home in Woodland.

In a Facebook post, Sunday, February 6, the anniversary of the 56-year-old’s death, Maine State Police detectives are pushing for answers that could lead to an arrest.

Darrel was the owner of Smith’s Sawmill and Logging. According to a 2012 article by the Press Herald, his wife found him shot to death inside his sawmill located next to their home on Thomas Rd.

Police said, his wallet and safe were missing but they later found the safe.

Despite police efforts to solve Smith's murder, they said no one has been charged with this crime. Police are asking anyone with information in Smith’s murder to call the Maine State Police Major Crimes Unit at (207) 973-3750.