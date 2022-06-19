x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Crime

Police say Maine Medical Center is all clear after a bomb threat was made Sunday

The Portland hospital canceled all patient visits for most of the afternoon Sunday after the threat was made.
Credit: NCM

PORTLAND, Maine — Patient visitation at Maine Medical Center is back to normal status after a threat was made to the hospital Sunday afternoon. The hospital was cleared at around 6:30 Sunday evening, according to the most recent release by a Maine Medical Center spokesperson.

According to a previous hospital release, patient visitation was canceled around 3:15 due to the threat. The Portland Police Department said on its Facebook page that it was a bomb threat.

Portland Police are still investigating the call that came through its switchboard on Sunday.

Related Articles

Paid Advertisement

More Videos

In Other News

Fourth person charged in fatal Woodford Street shooting in Portland