Police say Maine Medical Center is all clear after a bomb threat was made Sunday

The Portland hospital canceled all patient visits for most of the afternoon Sunday after the threat was made.

PORTLAND, Maine — Patient visitation at Maine Medical Center is back to normal status after a threat was made to the hospital Sunday afternoon. The hospital was cleared at around 6:30 Sunday evening, according to the most recent release by a Maine Medical Center spokesperson.

According to a previous hospital release, patient visitation was canceled around 3:15 due to the threat. The Portland Police Department said on its Facebook page that it was a bomb threat.