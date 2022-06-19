Police investigate robbery at Big Apple in Augusta

Police are asking the public for information on an alleged robbery that took place at the Big Apple convenience store on Stone Street, in Augusta Friday.

AUGUSTA, Maine — An investigation is underway after police said a man allegedly robbed a Big Apple store in Augusta Friday.

Per a release, police received a call that a man walked into the convenience store on Stone Street around 4:45 p.m., and demanded an undisclosed amount of money, said Augusta Police Department Deputy Chief Kevin D. Lully. The unidentified suspect ran away before police arrived.

Police are describing the alleged suspect as a white male, weighing 160-200 pounds, and is approximately 5’3” – 5’09” tall. He was wearing a black sweatshirt with light-colored pants, black boots, and a camo hat. He was also carrying a black backpack.