Fourth person charged in fatal Woodford Street shooting in Portland

Jonathan Geisinger, 44, was arrested Friday in South Portland, police said. He faces a felony murder charge.

A fourth person has been charged in connection with a deadly shooting that happened in Portland back in April of 2022.

Jonathan Geisinger, 44, was arrested Friday at a home on Briarwood Road in South Portland, according to a press release by Portland Police Department Maj. Robert Martin.

Geisinger has been charged with felony murder in connection with the shooting death of Derald Coffin 43, of West Bath.

Martin said Coffin was sitting inside a parked car in the area of 107 Woodford St. around 1 a.m. when a group of men allegedly approached and fatally shot Coffin and a injured woman who was with him.

Geisinger is being held at the Cumberland County Jail on a $500,000 cash bail.

Damion Butterfield, 22, of Saco; Thomas M. MacDonald, 44, of Westbrook; and Anthony L. Osborne, 45, of Standish, are the other three men charged in the death of Coffin, according to police. They each face one count of felony murder.