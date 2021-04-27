Police: Rumored threats against UMaine 'were not credible'

Police say Afshin Zarechian, the 20-year-old man sought in connection to a social media threat against the University of Maine, faces no charges

FRYEBURG, Maine — A week after Afshin Zarechian was taken into police custody in Fryeburg, Manchester Police tell NEWS CENTER Maine he is facing no charges.

Manchester Police Public Information Officer Heather Hamel says after Zarechian was located in Fryeburg on April 20, he was taken to a New Hampshire hospital.

Hamel said police determined there was no evidence of criminal activity and the rumored threats were not credible.

Zarechian is not facing charges. Hamel said she does not know whether he has been released from the hospital.

On Saturday, April 17, UMaine Orono Police issued an alert to the UMaine community asking for help in finding Zarechian, 20, of Manchester, N.H. The alert said the search was connected to a social media threat.

Three days later, Zarechian was located with his car, in the woods near the Harvest Hills Animal Shelter in Fryeburg. Fryeburg and Maine State Police took him into custody before the case was turned over to the Manchester Police Department.