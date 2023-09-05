TSA agent allegedly assaulted by traveler at Portland Jetport

A 27-year-old passenger from Virginia reportedly struck a transportation security officer in the face Monday at the Portland International Jetport, police said.

PORTLAND, Maine — A man has been charged after he allegedly assaulted a TSA officer at the Portland International Jetport on Monday.

According to TSA New England Public Information Officer Dan Velez, a 27-year-old passenger from Virginia, reportedly struck a transportation security officer "unprovoked."

The passenger presented a valid ID and was told to go ahead through by the travel document checker, Velez told NEWS CENTER Maine. The passenger then reportedly struck the TSO in the face.

The incident occurred around 6:15 p.m., Portland Police Department spokesperson Brad Nadeau confirmed. The passenger "was acting unstable" and was reportedly brought to Maine Medical Center.

The 27-year-old from Henrico, Virginia, has been charged with assault and could face federal charges, Nadeau said. The passenger's identity has not yet been confirmed.

Velez added the TSO elected to seek medical care for a swollen, sore jaw after his shift.

"This is something that is unacceptable, and we don't tolerate disruptive passengers assaulting our officers," Velez said. "They are there just doing their job, making sure flights are secure — it's disturbing."