Woman seriously burned at Auburn campsite fire

AUBURN, Maine — A woman suffered serious burn injuries after she reportedly fell into a campfire in Auburn on Saturday.

Officials were called to a wooded area near a trail at the end of Hutchins Street in Auburn after receiving a report about a woman who was seriously injured after burns suffered at a campsite, Auburn Deputy Police Chief Tim Cougle told NEWS CENTER Maine on Tuesday.

Jessica Durant, 40, who is known to have ties to Lewiston, was brought to Central Maine Medical Center in Lewiston before being flown by helicopter to Maine Medical Center in Portland, Cougle said.

Durant's condition was not made available, but Maine Medical Center did confirm that she was still at the hospital on Tuesday.

A witness reportedly told police that Durant had fallen into a campfire while she was camping with friends in that area, Cougle said.

The incident is being investigated by the state fire marshal's office.