Two men facing charges in connection with Robbinston shooting over the weekend

Investigators say the shooting happened during a family fight outside a residence in Robbinston Saturday afternoon.

ROBBINSTON, Maine — UPDATE Tuesday, Dec. 22

Maine State Police say two men are facing charges stemming from a shooting in Robbinston that occurred Saturday afternoon.

Police say Troop J and Major Crimes Unit North detectives responded to the shooting that occurred outside a residence in Robbinston. Investigators say the shooting happened during a family fight.

During the initial call, Maine State Police were assisted by U.S. Border Patrol, Washington County Sheriff’s Office, Calais Police Department, and the Maine Warden Service.



As a result of the investigation, Joshua Styles, 34, of Robbinston, was arrested Tuesday for reckless conduct with a dangerous weapon.

Additionally, Jaycee Styles, 25, of Robbinston, was also arrested and charged with domestic violence assault.

Jaycee Styles was transported to Northern Light Eastern Maine Medical Center with what are considered non-life-threatening injuries, and he is expected to recover, police say.

Both have bailed out and anticipate a court date in February 2021.

This is still an active investigation and no further details are available at this time.

Original story

Maine State Police is investigating a shooting that injured one person Saturday.

Maine State Police Spokesperson Katherine England says at approximately 1:48 p.m., Maine State Police from Troop J and the Major Crimes Unit North began investigating the shooting which occurred outside a home in Robbinston.

Investigators and members of the Evidence Response Team processed the scene and interviewed witnesses overnight.

A person who was injured in the shooting was taken to an area hospital and then life-flighted to Northern Light Eastern Maine Medical Center.