Maine State Police would only confirm an 'incident' on Route 1 near the Robbiston/Calais town line

ROBBINSTON, Maine — Maine State Police have confirmed to NEWS CENTER Maine that they are working an "incident" on Route 1 near the Robbinston/Calais line.

A viewer sent a short video to NEWS CENTER Maine that showed many police cars at a residence in that area of Robbinston.

NEWS CENTER Maine will update as more information becomes available.