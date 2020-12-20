Fatal car crash outside Auburn brewery

One person has died in a crash involving two cars outside of the Side by Each Brewery on Saturday afternoon

AUBURN, Maine — The Auburn Police Department is investigating a fatal car accident that happened Saturday afternoon.

Police say the accident involved two cars and happened at 1110 Minot Ave, near Side By Each Brewery.

According to police, at 5:30 pm a vehicle traveling East on Minot Ave. collided with another vehicle exiting Side By Each Brewery. One person was fatally injured in the crash. The three occupants of the second vehicle were not seriously injured.

The Auburn Police are being assisted by the Androscoggin Sheriffs Department.

The identities of those involved have not yet been released.