Police investigating a suspicious fire at a home in York

No one at the home was injured. But police are asking anyone who may have seen someone or something suspicious on Long Sands Road to call them.

YORK, Maine — The York Police Department is investigating a suspicious fire at a home in York Sunday morning.

Officials say they responded to the home on Long Sands Road around 4:51 a.m., where they quickly extinguished the fire at the backside of the home.

No one at the home was injured and the residence has 'minimal' fire damage, according to police.

