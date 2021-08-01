Police investigating a suspicious fire at a home in York

YORK, Maine — The York Police Department is investigating a suspicious fire at a home in York Sunday morning.
Officials say they responded to the home on Long Sands Road around 4:51 a.m., where they quickly extinguished the fire at the backside of the home.
No one at the home was injured and the residence has 'minimal' fire damage, according to police.
The question police are trying to figure out is who started the fire. They are asking anyone who was in the area of Long Sands Road between 4:30 and 5 Sunday morning and may have seen a suspicious car or person to please call the police.