Lincoln man arrested twice within 8 hours for alleged assault

23-year-old Riley Boyington allegedly knocked down a woman after asking for a cigarette, and then later hit a sleeping homeless person with a rock and choked him.

BANGOR, Maine — A man from Lincoln was arrested twice within eight hours by Bangor police for alleged assault and aggravated assault.

According to Det. Lieutenant Brent Beaulieu, at around 8:30 p.m. near the intersection of Cedar and Maine streets, Bangor police arrested Riley Boyington, 23, after a woman pointed him out and said he knocked her down after asking for a cigarette. Officers determined Boyington was out on bail and arrested him for assault and violating his bail.

Beaulieu said Boyington was taken to the Penobscot County Jail and released at 1 a.m. on Thursday.

Officials said it was only a few hours later that police again arrested Boyington on the Bangor waterfront for aggravated assault. Beaulieu said they identified Boyington as the person who allegedly struck a sleeping homeless person in the head with a rock and choked him until he was unconscious.

Police say Boyington was arrested for elevated aggravated assault and violating his bail. He was again taken to the Penobscot County Jail where he is now being held without bail.