Police investigating shots fired at a home in Portland

According to Portland police, this is the 10th shooting investigation they've conducted since Oct. 31, 2020.

PORTLAND, Maine — In a release Thursday, Portland Police Chief Frank Clark said multiple gunshots were fired at a home on Greenleaf Street early Tuesday morning.

Clark said dispatchers received several calls around 1:30 a.m. from residents in the area of Fox and Greenleaf Streets, who reported hearing gunshots and officers responded.

According to Clark, evidence at the scene confirmed that "rounds has been discharged and had struck the second story" of the home.

Officials say shell casings were recovered at the scene and there were no reported injuries.

Clark says this is the 10th shooting investigation Portland police have conducted since Oct. 31, 2020—something he considers to be "an extremely concerning increase in the use and discharge of firearms."

"While crime overall in the city declined last year--and that downward trend continues again this year--there has been an extremely concerning increase in the use and discharge of firearms," Chief Clark said in Thursday's release.

Police ask anyone with any information or video recording devices in the area to call the Portland Police Department at (207) 874-8575, or anonymously at:

● 207-874-8584 and leave a message on the department’s Crime Tip line