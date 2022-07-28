Police investigating stabbing incident in Winterport

A male was transported to a local hospital, police say. The extent of his injuries is unknown at this time.

WINTERPORT, Maine — The Maine State Police and Waldo County County Sherriff's Office responded to a reported stabbing incident Thursday evening in Winterport.

The incident occurred at 8:38 p.m. on Main Street, according to Maine Department of Public Safety spokesperson Shannon Moss.

Moss says a male was transported to a local hospital. The extent of his injuries is unknown at this time.

This investigation is ongoing. No further information has been released at this time.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.