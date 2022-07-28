Two pedestrians hit in multi-vehicle crash in Augusta

Two pedestrians were hit by a vehicle in a rear-end collision, police said.

AUGUSTA, Maine — Several people were injured Tuesday evening when one SUV hit another at a Western Avenue intersection and then hit two pedestrians.

Jennifer Kean, 54, of Augusta was traveling east on Western Avenue in a 2017 Toyota SUV when she hit a 2017 Honda SUV driven by Aaron Smith, 23, of Clinton as he was just accelerating after being stopped in traffic, Augusta police said in a release.

Kean's SUV then reportedly hit two pedestrians, 67-year-old Kimberley Currey of Auburn and 44-year-old Michael-James Preston of Lewiston.

Police said several people were taken to the hospital for injuries.

The crash was reconstructed by Maine State Police and remains under investigation.