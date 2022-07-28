Two pedestrians hit in multi-vehicle crash in Augusta

AUGUSTA, Maine — Several people were injured Tuesday evening when one SUV hit another at a Western Avenue intersection and then hit two pedestrians.
Jennifer Kean, 54, of Augusta was traveling east on Western Avenue in a 2017 Toyota SUV when she hit a 2017 Honda SUV driven by Aaron Smith, 23, of Clinton as he was just accelerating after being stopped in traffic, Augusta police said in a release.
Kean's SUV then reportedly hit two pedestrians, 67-year-old Kimberley Currey of Auburn and 44-year-old Michael-James Preston of Lewiston.
Police said several people were taken to the hospital for injuries.
The crash was reconstructed by Maine State Police and remains under investigation.
Additional information was not immediately available Thursday morning.