Homes evacuated in Rockland as police investigate possible explosive device

Maine State Police Bomb Squad and Rockland Police are on the scene in the area of James Street.

ROCKLAND, Maine — Several homes in Rockland were evacuated Thursday night as police investigate a possible explosive device.

Maine State Police Bomb Squad, Rockland Police, and the Fire Marshal's Office are on the scene, according to the Maine Department of Public Safety spokesperson Shannon Moss.

Moss said the area around James Street was closed for several hours as emergency crews responded.

Rockland Police Sgt. Scott Redmun told NEWS CENTER Maine they responded to a home at 24 James St. around 6 p.m. Thursday after someone discovered a grenade.

Redmun said the device was secured and there is no danger to the public.

The investigation is ongoing. No further information has been released at this time.

