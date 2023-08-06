Police investigate alleged skiff theft in Lincolnville

The Maine State Police and Maine Marine Patrol is seeking the assistance of the public in locating a 16ft Stur-Dee brand skiff that was stolen from Lincolnville Harbor in Lincolnville on July 23, 2023. Attached is surviellence video of the vehicle that was used to steal the skiff. If you can provide any information please contact Cpl. Scott Quintero of the Maine State Police at 207-624-7076.