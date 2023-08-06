x
Police investigate alleged skiff theft in Lincolnville

The skiff was reportedly stolen on July 23.
Credit: Maine State Police

LINCOLNVILLE, Maine — Police are seeking public assistance after a skiff was allegedly stolen from Lincolnville Harbor in July. 

On Saturday, Maine State Police said in a Facebook post a 16-food Stur-Dee brand skiff was stolen from Lincolnville Harbor on July 23. Surveillance video was reportedly able to capture the vehicle used and alleged suspect in the theft. 

State police are collaborating with Maine Marine Patrol officers in the investigation. 

Those with information regarding the skiff's whereabouts are asked to contact Cpl. Scott Quintero of the Maine State Police at 207-624-7076.  

