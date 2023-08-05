Three arrested on drug charges after simultaneous search warrants executed

Law enforcement officials executed three simultaneous search warrants Friday in Fairfield and Waterville.

FAIRFIELD, Maine — Three people are facing drug-related charges after law enforcement officials executed three simultaneous search warrants Friday in Waterville and Fairfield.

Fairfield police were assisted by Maine State Police, Waterville police, Oakland police, and the Maine Drug Enforcement Agency when they executed the search warrants at a residence in Fairfield, a vehicle in Fairfield, and a vehicle in Waterville, leading to the arrest of three individuals, Fairfield police said Saturday in a news release.

Darren Greenlaw, 52, of Fairfield was charged with possession of cocaine and has been released.

Shawn Dallas, 31, of Auburn was arrested and charged with operating after suspension, violating conditions of release, and unlawful trafficking in marijuana and was brought to Somerset County Jail and held on $500 bail.

Julio McNeill, 27, of Portland was arrested and charged with aggravated trafficking of fentanyl, unlawful possession of cocaine, and unlawful possession of methylmethcathinone. McNeill was brought to the Somerset County Jail and held on $50,000 bail.

According to the news release, all three are scheduled to appear in court for an arraignment at 1 p.m. Oct. 11 at Skowhegan District Court.

The investigation is ongoing, and additional charges are possible, the agency said.