Police continue search for Lewiston murder suspect

Maine State Police are continuing the search for Jaquile Coleman, 26, of Lewiston, who is accused of murdering Natasha Morgan, 19, also of Lewiston.

LEWISTON, Maine — Maine State Police say they're still looking for the man accused of shooting and killing a young mother from Lewiston on Friday.

Coleman is described as 5’6”, weighing 145 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen driving a 2013 silver Chevy Cruz with a temporary registration plate on the rear and a Harpswell Motors plate on the front.

Major Crimes South Detectives are working closely with Lewiston Police to locate Coleman who remains at large.

Anyone who sees or has information about his whereabouts Coleman should call 911. Coleman is considered armed and dangerous and the public should not approach him.

Morgan was killed at a home located at 175 Scribner Boulevard in Lewiston on Friday around 4 p.m.

Witnesses said the gunman fled in a car shortly after the shots.