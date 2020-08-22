A 19-yr-old Lewiston woman is dead after a shooting, a baby is safe with family, but police still looking for answers

State police officials say they are searching for Jaquile Coleman of Lewiston over the alleged murder of 19-yr-old Natasha Morgan

LEWISTON, Maine — UPDATE- Police officials have obtained an arrest warrant for 26-year-old Jaquile Coleman of Lewiston. They allege Coleman murdered 19-year-old Natasha Morgan, also of Lewiston.

Police continue to ask anyone with information about Coleman’s location; please call State Police Augusta dispatch at 207-624-7076 or 1-800-452-4664 or the Lewiston Police Department at 207-795-9010.

ORIGINAL - Maine state police officials are still looking for a man believed to have a connection with the reported shooting death of a woman after a domestic fight over a child.

The Lewiston Sun Journal reported that a woman was shot and killed around 4 pm Friday during a fight with a man over a baby. Spokesperson Katy England would not confirm that a shooting death had occurred.

England did confirm police were still looking to speak with Jaquile Coleman of Lewiston. Coleman is 26 years old and described as 5’6” 145 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen driving a 2013 silver Chevy Cruz with a temporary registration plate on the rear and a Harpswell Motors plate on the front.

The Sun Journal reported that a witness said three to five shots were fired because of a dispute over a baby. A family member did confirm a baby was involved in the incident but is safe with the grandmother at this time.

Witnesses told the Sun Journal there was a loud scream from a woman after the shots. According to the report, a woman was found bleeding from two gunshot wounds, laying on the ground near the driveway when police and rescue crews arrived.

A witness told the Sun Journal the female victim was holding a baby and arguing with a man before the shooting. The reported shooting victim was unresponsive when medics tried to revive her at the scene, the Sun Journal reports.

There appears to be a second scene here in Lewiston. Police have the corner of Russell Street and Sabattus Street blocked off and have cleared the parking lot at the bank next door #NEWSCENTERmaine pic.twitter.com/xzDWAz0gmZ — Jackie Mundry (@j_mundry) August 21, 2020

The investigation moved to a second scene later Friday evening. NEWS CENTER Maine's Jackie Mundry reported police set up a roadblock at the corner of Russell and Sabattus streets.

Law enforcement officials in tactical gear arrived on scene.

Officers in tactical gear have arrived on scene #NEWSCENTERmaine pic.twitter.com/RaHGiPvmKU — Jackie Mundry (@j_mundry) August 22, 2020

Police stormed the home at 207 Farwell St. around 10:30 p.m. Friday, but it was unclear what, if anything they found relating to the reported shooting.

Spokesperson England said the investigation continues Saturday.

