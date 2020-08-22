'Domestic violence needs to be taken a lot more seriously' a friend of Lewiston murder victim says

Maine State Police say Natasha Morgan, 19 of Lewiston was killed on Friday afternoon. They are still looking for the suspect.

LEWISTON, Maine — Maine State Police continue to look for Jacquile Coleman, 26 of Lewiston. He's being charged with the murder of Natasha Morgan, 19 also of Lewiston.

Friends and family say they want justice for Morgan and that domestic violence needs to stop.

"I want him to like feel the remorse and the guilt for what he's done like he took his daughter's mother," Marella Carey said.

Carey is remembering Morgan fondly. She said she has been looking at old messages, and just wishes she would get another one from her friend.

"I'm gonna miss her so much," Carey said fighting back tears. "She wanted to be something. She had so much potential."

Morgan was a certified nursing assistant and a mom of a 1-year-old daughter.

Maine State Police said she was killed outside a home on Scribner Blvd. in Lewiston on Friday afternoon.

"Domestic violence needs to be taken a lot more seriously," Carey said.

Domestic violence advocates said domestic violence homicides are most likely to happen when a victim is in the process of leaving their partner.

"75% of people who are killed are in the process of leaving," Rebecca Hobbs said. Hobbs is the executive director of Through These Doors. An organization that provides resources to victims of domestic violence.

She said domestic violence related deaths make up more than half of Maine's homicides, and after a violent crime like this one, it can be a scary time for those who have an abusive partner.

"Their perpetrator may put the newspaper in front of them when they get up at breakfast and show that this can happen to you," Hobbs said.

Rebecca Hobbs is the executive director of Through These Doors, an organization that helps victims of domestic violence. She says its the most common for a domestic violence victim to be seriously hurt or killed when they are trying to leave their partner #NEWSCENTERmaine pic.twitter.com/f2Wj9UQIkj — Jackie Mundry (@j_mundry) August 22, 2020

Friends and family are remembering Morgan fondly.

"Her smile was like everything, and I'm really gonna miss it," Carey said.