Police: Cabdriver pulls gun on Waterville Public Works employee

Police say Alfred Gervais, 63, repeatedly moved barricades public works set up to clear a crash. When confronted, he brandished a gun. He was arrested and charged.

WATERVILLE, Maine — A taxi driver could face up to five years in prison after police say he pulled a gun on a public works crew in Waterville.

Police say Alfred Gervais, 63, was driving on Water Street Saturday night, during the storm. At the same time, a public works crew was working to clear a crash and placed barricades across the road.

Police say Gervais moved the barricades twice. They say the second time he did it a Public Works employee confronted him.

During that encounter, officers say Gervais pulled out a handgun and indicated he was prepared to use it.

The public works employee called the police.

Gervais was arrested and charged with reckless conduct with a dangerous weapon.

He's due in court at the end of April.