Police: Cabdriver pulls gun on Waterville Public Works employee

WATERVILLE, Maine — A taxi driver could face up to five years in prison after police say he pulled a gun on a public works crew in Waterville.
Police say Alfred Gervais, 63, was driving on Water Street Saturday night, during the storm. At the same time, a public works crew was working to clear a crash and placed barricades across the road.
Police say Gervais moved the barricades twice. They say the second time he did it a Public Works employee confronted him.
During that encounter, officers say Gervais pulled out a handgun and indicated he was prepared to use it.
The public works employee called the police.
Gervais was arrested and charged with reckless conduct with a dangerous weapon.
He's due in court at the end of April.