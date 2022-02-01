Diocese substantiates abuse allegations against 2 priests

The Roman Catholic Diocese of Portland says sexual abuse allegations against Renald Hallee and Eugene Descombes are credible.

BANGOR, Maine — Editor's note: The video above aired July 5, 2021.

Complaints alleging that two priests sexually abused children in the 1950s and 1970s have been deemed credible by the Roman Catholic Diocese of Portland.

One of the complaints focused on Renald Hallee, who served in Bangor and Fort Kent.

The Bangor Daily News reports that he left the priesthood in 1977 and retired as a school teacher in Massachusetts.

The other involved Eugene Descombes, who allegedly abused a minor in the mid-1950s during a trip to Canada. He died in 1980.