Man dies in Hampden house fire

The victim has not been identified, but officials believe it to be 71-year-old Paul Spaulding, the lone resident of the home.

HAMPDEN, Maine — A fire Monday night killed the owner of a home on Kennebec Road in Hampden.

The state fire marshal's office is investigating the fire, which was reported at about 10:30 p.m., according to a release from the Maine Department of Public Safety.

The body of an adult was found in the home at 59 Kennebec Road. Officials believe the victim is Paul Spaulding, 71, who lived alone at the home.

The state medical examiner's office was scheduled to perform an autopsy on Tuesday.