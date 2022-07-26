Police arrest two in relation to catalytic converter theft in Wells

Aaron Hatt, 45, of Portland, and Nicole Benoit-Downs, 51, of Westbrook were arrested Friday, July 22, according to a release.

WELLS, Maine — Authorities arrested two suspects related to an incident of catalytic converter theft during the early morning hours on Friday, July 22.

Aaron Hatt, 45, of Portland was arrested and charged with theft by unauthorized taking or transfer, and violation of conditions of release. Nicole Benoit-Downs, 51, of Westbrook, was charged with criminal conspiracy, according to a news release issued by Wells Police Department spokesperson Capt. Gerald E. Congdon.

Wells police responded at approximately 5:18 a.m. to a report of mechanical sounds coming from an Extra Space Storage located at 489 North Berwick Rd. The caller was concerned someone was cutting catalytic converters from motor vehicles, police say.

Officers observed an individual running from the scene upon their arrival, according to the release.

A vehicle was reportedly found during authorities' search for suspects off of Crediford Road which contained a dog, unharmed. Police say the dog was brought to the Animal Welfare Society in Kennebunk.

With help from the Westbrook Police Department, police reportedly located and arrested Hatt without bail, who was later transported to the York County Jail. Authorities also later arrested Benoit-Downs, who was booked at the York County Jail, then released with a summons to appear there at a later date, the release says.

Additional charges are expected to be released through grand jury later on, police say.

Police reportedly obtained a warrant to search the suspect vehicle Tuesday.

This investigation is ongoing. No further information has been released at this time.