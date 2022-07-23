Arrest made in connection to death of 14-year-old girl of Mount Vernon

Department of Public Safety Spokesperson Shannon Moss said an unnamed male juvenile was arrested and charged with murder in connection to a 14-year-old girl's death.

MOUNT VERNON, Maine — An arrest has been made in connection with the death of 14-year-old Brooke McLaughlin of Mount Vernon. McLaughlin was found dead inside her home on Monday, July 18, at approximately 6:00 pm. The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner ruled her death a homicide.

According to a release from Maine Department of Public Safety Spokesperson Shannon Moss, an unnamed male juvenile was arrested Saturday and charged with murder in connection to McLaughlin's death.

The release states police will not be naming the juvenile's name or where he is from as of Saturday. The boy was taken to Long Creek Youth Development Center. Moss said the juvenile and the victim knew each other.