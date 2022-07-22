x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Crime

Police investigate ATM robbery in Kennebunk

Police found that the deposit and cash drawers were removed from the ATM, and that an undisclosed amount of cash had been stolen, a release says.
Credit: motortion - stock.adobe.com

KENNEBUNK, Maine — Kennebunk police responded to an ATM alarm that went off around 1 a.m. Friday morning at Norway Savings Bank at 68 Portland Road.

According to a release issued by Deputy Chief Eric O’Brien of the Kennebunk Police Department on Friday, police arrived at the scene to find the ATM severely damaged. 

Police found that the deposit and cash drawers were removed from the ATM, and that an undisclosed amount of cash had been stolen, the release states.

Credit: Courtesy of the Kennebunk Police Department
Kennebunk police responded to an ATM robbery on Friday.

After searching the area, officers noticed an abandoned truck not far from the bank that was used for the theft, according to the release.

The release says the vehicle was stolen from a nearby garage in Arundel. 

According to the release, officers and detectives are following up on leads and working with the FBI Portland Office and York County Sheriff’s Office.

Police ask anyone who may have information that could help solve this case to please contact the Kennebunk Police Department at 985-6121 or leave a message on their anonymous tip line at 985-2102, ext 1622.  

RELATED: Man robbed after getting cash from ATM in Lewiston, police say

RELATED: Bangor man charged with robbery

More NEWS CENTER Maine stories

Click here to sign up for the daily NEWS CENTER Maine Break Time Newsletter. 

For the latest breaking news, weather, and traffic alerts, download the NEWS CENTER Maine mobile app. 

Paid Advertisement

More Videos

In Other News

Second hearing held in case against Eliot Cutler