Police investigate ATM robbery in Kennebunk

KENNEBUNK, Maine — Kennebunk police responded to an ATM alarm that went off around 1 a.m. Friday morning at Norway Savings Bank at 68 Portland Road.

According to a release issued by Deputy Chief Eric O’Brien of the Kennebunk Police Department on Friday, police arrived at the scene to find the ATM severely damaged.

Police found that the deposit and cash drawers were removed from the ATM, and that an undisclosed amount of cash had been stolen, the release states.

After searching the area, officers noticed an abandoned truck not far from the bank that was used for the theft, according to the release.

The release says the vehicle was stolen from a nearby garage in Arundel.

According to the release, officers and detectives are following up on leads and working with the FBI Portland Office and York County Sheriff’s Office.

Police ask anyone who may have information that could help solve this case to please contact the Kennebunk Police Department at 985-6121 or leave a message on their anonymous tip line at 985-2102, ext 1622.