CUMBERLAND, Maine — Cumberland Police arrested two men who they say were cashing in on stolen mail.

Several residents on Range Road claimed they came home to find there mailboxes were left open in mid-June.

After weeks of investigation, Martin Beavers, 29, of Portland and Dominic Barbosa, 24, of Lowell, Mass. were arrested for the thefts.

Police said the men were forging signatures and cashing checks they stole from the mailboxes.

“I am pleased to announce the conclusion of this investigation. Hopefully, charging Mr. Beavers and Barbosa will force them rethink their actions and will prevent other people in our community from being victimized,” Lieutenant David Young said in a statement.

Beavers and Barbosa are scheduled to appear in court in late October.

Police are asking any residents who believe they may have been targeted but have not yet come forward to call them.

If you want to check on your mail and make sure you haven't missed anything, visit informeddelivery.usps.com/box/pages/intro/start.action to see how USPS can send you pictures of your mail for free.