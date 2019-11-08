CUMBERLAND, MAINE, Maine — Cumberland police are investigating multiple mailbox theft reports from residents of the Range Road area.

Victims of the Cumberland thefts say their mailboxes were left open back in mid-June, which made them initially suspicious enough to contact authorities.

Police say the ongoing investigation has uncovered more thefts than they had originally thought and are asking anyone in the area with concerns or missing mail items, to contact Officer Burnes at bburnes@cumberlandmaine.com.

If you want to check on your mail and make sure you haven't missed anything, visit informeddelivery.usps.com/box/pages/intro/start.action to see how USPS can give you photos of your mail for free.