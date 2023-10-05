Police: 37-year-old man faces drug charges in Hudson investigation

A large amount of stolen property was recovered in addition to a pound of drugs, the Penobscot County Sheriff's Office said.

HUDSON, Maine — A 37-year-old man faces several charges in connection with a Hudson incident involving a drug seizure and stolen property Thursday morning.

At approximately 9 a.m., the Penobscot County Sheriff's Office responded to an investigation on Thurston Way, a news release from the sheriff's office said.

Upon arrival, deputies saw and removed a man identified as 37-year-old Phillip Herbest from a truck as he reportedly appeared to be in medical distress. Herbest was provided Narcan and reportedly remained aggressive.

"The deputies observed a large amount of dangerous drugs on the dash where the male was sitting," the sheriff's office said.

Herbest was brought to a hospital for evaluation, then was arrested and brought to jail once cleared.

He faces charges of aggravated trafficking in scheduled drugs, receiving stolen property, unlawful trafficking in scheduled drugs, unlawful possession of scheduled drugs, refusing to submit to arrest, violating conditions of release, and warrant arrest.

The sheriff's office said that during the incident, individuals fled from a home adjacent to the initial residence. One of the individuals who reportedly fled was found and identified as 51-year-old Lois Saunders of Hudson. She was brought to the county jail after an active warrant was confirmed for her arrest.

"A search warrant was executed on the property. Several stolen trailers were seized, related to cases being investigated by the Bangor Police Department," the sheriff's office said. "Two zero turn tractors were seized that had been stolen from a business in Bangor."

A pound of drugs including fentanyl, cocaine, and methamphetamine were also seized.

The investigation remains ongoing.