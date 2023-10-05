Silver Alert issued for missing 64-year-old Hancock man

The man was last seen at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, officials said.

HANCOCK, Maine — State troopers are searching for a missing Hancock man who was last seen Thursday morning.

A Silver Alert was issued Thursday for 64-year-old Craig Laughlin, Maine Department of Public Safety spokesperson Shannon Moss said in a news release.

Moss said Laughlin was last seen at 10:30 a.m. walking away from 51 Eastside Rd. in Hancock where he had reportedly been staying.

Laughlin is described as 5-foot-11 and 190 pounds with white hair and blue eyes and was last seen wearing a gray T-shirt, blue jeans, and slippers, according to the release.

"Mr. Laughlin suffers from mental health issues," Moss stated.

Troopers ask anyone who may have information about Laughlin’s location to contact the Bangor Regional Communications Center at 207-973-3700.