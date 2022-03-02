Maine man dies following arrest

A spokesperson for the attorney general's office declined to say which agency arrested Jeremy R. Lau, 46, who died.

PATTEN, Maine — A Patten man died early Tuesday morning after being arrested at a local home.

Jeremy R. Lau, 46, "died shortly after being arrested by officers from the State Police and the Penobscot County Sheriff’s Office at a residence in Patten," a spokesperson for the attorney general's office said Wednesday. "The officers had responded to a 911 call for help from an occupant of the residence."