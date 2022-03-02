Maine man dies following arrest

PATTEN, Maine — A Patten man died early Tuesday morning after being arrested at a local home.
Jeremy R. Lau, 46, "died shortly after being arrested by officers from the State Police and the Penobscot County Sheriff’s Office at a residence in Patten," a spokesperson for the attorney general's office said Wednesday. "The officers had responded to a 911 call for help from an occupant of the residence."
Spokesperson Nicole M. Sacre declined to say which department made the arrest, saying only that the information is part of an ongoing investigation by the office of the attorney general and no additional information will be released pending the outcome.