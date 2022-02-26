Man killed during "armed confrontation" with police, officials said

Police said they tried to get 27-year-old Gregory Lasselle of Pittsfield out of the house for 12 hours, but he refused to come out.

PITTSFIELD, Maine — Two state troopers are under investigation after a Pittsfield man was killed during an "armed confrontation" with police.

Maine State Police officers went to a home on Detroit Street around 8 a.m. to help the Pittsfield Police Department with a “domestic disturbance” incident where shots were fired, Maine Department of Public Safety spokeswoman Shannon Moss said in a release.

Police said they tried to get 27-year-old Gregory Lasselle of Pittsfield out of the house all morning, but he refused to come out.

After 12 hours of negotiations with the Maine State Police Tactical Team and the Maine State Police Crisis Negotiation Team, Lasselle was killed in an armed confrontation with MSP troopers Corporal Paul Casey and Sgt. J.B. MacDonald, according to the release.

Police declined to say if the troopers shot Lasselle.

The two troopers involved are on administrative leave while Lasselle’s cause of death is investigated by the Maine Attorney General’s Office, a protocol in all officer-involved shooting deaths.