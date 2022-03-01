Police identify officer, woman shot on Topsham Bypass

Topsham Police Officer Matthew Bowers is on paid administrative leave pending an investigation, as is protocol in police shootings.

TOPSHAM, Maine — Topsham police on Tuesday named the officer who shot a woman during an armed confrontation Monday morning on the Topsham Bypass.

Topsham Police Officer Matthew Bowers, who has been with the department since 2017, fired a single round which hit and injured 37-year-old Kourtney Sherwood of Brunswick, Topsham Police Chief Marc Hagan said in a release.

Hagan said police officers had gone to the scene following reports that a woman was in her car on the side of Route 196 and was threatening to harm herself or others.

Sherwood was taken to Mid Coast Hospital in Brunswick, and later to Maine Medical Center in Portland, where she remained on Tuesday with what Hagan said were "critical injuries."

According to protocol, Bowers is on administrative leave pending an investigation of the incident by the Maine attorney general's office.

Police closed Route 196 at the bypass for several hours Monday.