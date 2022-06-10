New Vineyard man charged with 2021 murder found deceased

Maine State Police's attempt to arrest 43-year-old Wilfred Daggett Jr. proved unsuccessful after finding him deceased in his vehicle Friday evening.

NEW VINEYARD, Maine — Maine State Police and the Major Crimes Unit attempted to locate and arrest Wilfred Daggett Jr., 43, of New Vineyard on Friday, according to Maine Department of Public Safety spokesperson Shannon Moss in a news release.

After Daggett Jr. reportedly fled from MSP and MCU in their attempt to arrest him, officials tried to call him and negotiate surrender but failed.

Daggett Jr., who was being charged with the murder of his wife, Collette Daggett, was found dead in his vehicle Friday evening a few hours after he fled from the police. Moss stated that Daggett Jr. died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound in the news release.

The murder charge dates back to June 2021, when Daggett was found dead after the couple's car submerged into a pond.

Previously, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office received a call from Daggett Jr., who reported that his vehicle was submerged in a pond and that he needed assistance for himself and his wife, as stated in the 2021 news release from Moss.

Maine State Police Major Crimes Unit – South, crime scene technicians, analysts from the Maine State Police Evidence Response Team and Traffic Crash Reconstruction Unit, the Maine State Police Dive Team, and Troopers from Troop C all helped during the initial investigation at the scene last June, the 2021 release says.

There was also an investigation done at the Daggett household on June 2, 2021.

Maine State Police have not yet released information regarding Collette Daggett's cause of death. More information is expected within the coming weeks.



