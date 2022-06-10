Three men charged by Portland police in Woodford Street homicide

Derald Coffin, 43, was found lying in the road near 100 Woodford St. on Tuesday, April 26, 2022. He died later at Maine Medical Center.

PORTLAND, Maine — The Portland Police Department held a press conference at 1 p.m. Friday to announce charges against three men in connection with a homicide that happened on Woodford Street on April 26, 2022.

Derald Coffin, 43, of West Bath died, and a 27-year-old woman suffered injuries not considered life-threatening after they were shot early that morning.

Damion Butterfield, 22, of Saco was charged with murder in Coffin's death, police said Friday.

Butterfield has been in custody at the York County Jail since the evening of April 26, when he was arrested by the Saco Police Department on unrelated charges, police said during a press conference Friday. As of Friday, June 10, Butterfield remains at the York County Jail.

Thomas M. MacDonald, 44, of Westbrook, and Anthony L. Osborne, 45, of Standish, were each charged with one count of felony murder, according to police.

The felony murder statute is used to hold people responsible for a homicide that occurred during the commission of another crime, such as robbery, kidnapping, or arson, even if the defendant did not directly cause the victim's death or pull the trigger.

MacDonald was arrested by Portland police detectives on Wednesday, June 8. Osbourne was taken into custody by the Portland Police Department's Special Reaction Team around 9 p.m. on Thursday, June 9, after he was located in an apartment on Parris Street, according to police.

Portland police on Friday declined to provide any further details about the ongoing investigation.

Police responded to the 100 block of Woodford Street just after 1 a.m. on April 26 for a report of an argument between a group of people and sounds of gunshots, interim Portland Police Chief Heath Gorham said in a release at the time.

Officers found Coffin and the woman in the roadway, and both had been shot, Gorham said. Both were taken to Maine Medical Center, where Coffin died.

Corrine, who declined to give her last name, told NEWS CENTER Maine she lives in a building within feet of where the victims were found. She said she went outside just before the shootings and saw the group arguing. After walking out of sight of the group and behind her building, she and a neighbor heard loud bangs.

"He goes, ‘That sounds like gunshots!'" Corrine said. "I said, 'Oh, that’s time for me to go in the house then!' Because I’m a nosey neighbor. I’m like FBI in this neighborhood, you know. So, it was gunshots. I don’t know if they were being fired up into the sky or whatever, but my kids told me, ‘Ma, stay in the house. What are you doing?’ So, I’m in the kitchen, hiding behind the boxes.”