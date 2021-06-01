State police investigating 'suspicious' call in New Vineyard

Franklin County Sheriff's Office was called to East Barker Road Tuesday morning for reports of an 'unresponsive female'

NEW VINEYARD, Maine — Maine State Police and the Franklin County Sheriff's Office are investigating following a report Tuesday morning of an unresponsive woman found in New Vineyard.

Sheriff's deputies went to East Barker Road, also known as Bog Road, following the call at 10:49 a.m., Franklin County Sheriff Scott R. Nichols said in a release.

Maine Department of Public Safety Spokeswoman Shannon Moss confirmed that the State Police Major Crimes Unit was headed to the scene.