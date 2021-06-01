x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Maine's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Maine | NewsCenterMaine.com

Local News

State police investigating 'suspicious' call in New Vineyard

Franklin County Sheriff's Office was called to East Barker Road Tuesday morning for reports of an 'unresponsive female'
Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

NEW VINEYARD, Maine — Maine State Police and the Franklin County Sheriff's Office are investigating following a report Tuesday morning of an unresponsive woman found in New Vineyard.

Sheriff's deputies went to East Barker Road, also known as Bog Road, following the call at 10:49 a.m., Franklin County Sheriff Scott R. Nichols said in a release.

Maine Department of Public Safety Spokeswoman Shannon Moss confirmed that the State Police Major Crimes Unit was headed to the scene.

No additional information was immediately available early Tuesday afternoon.

Related Articles