Maine student, 10, arrested after bringing gun to school

MONROE, Maine — A Maine student was arrested Friday after bringing a firearm to school.

It happened shortly before 9 a.m. at Monroe Elementary School, according to a release from the Waldo County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies responded to the scene, detained the student, and seized the firearm, the release stated.

Nobody was injured and there is no ongoing threat, officials said. The student was placed under arrest and taken to the sheriff's office.

The sheriff's office and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms are investigating the incident.