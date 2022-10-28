7-year-old child brings loaded gun to Boston school

“I’m speechless. I don’t have the words. This is truly devastating,” Boston Public Schools Superintendent Mary Skipper said in a statement.

BOSTON — Police and school officials in Boston are trying to figure out how a 7-year-old child managed to bring a loaded gun to a city school.

Police responded to UP Academy Holland in the city's Dorchester neighborhood at about 3:30 p.m. Thursday for a report of a student with a firearm, police said in a statement on the department's website. Responding officers confiscated the weapon.

No injuries were reported.

“I’m speechless. I don’t have the words. This is truly devastating,” Boston Public Schools Superintendent Mary Skipper said in a statement. “We have to ask ourselves how a very young student becomes in possession of and gains access to a firearm."

Mayor Michelle Wu pledged to hold the person who allowed the child access to the gun accountable.

“No child should be near a weapon, much less directly endangered at such a young age," she said.

No additional information was released.

“The Boston Police Department is focused on the proliferation of guns in our city and keeping access to them away from the youngest among us needs to be a priority for everyone," Police Commissioner Michael Cox said.

The school has about 770 students from kindergarten through fifth grade, according to its website.

Police are still investigating.