Milo man charged with killing infant son expected to plead not guilty Monday

The infant died from blunt force trauma in August 2021.

BANGOR, Maine — Reginald Melvin of Milo is accused of killing month-old infant son, Sylus Melvin, in August 2021. Melvin was charged with depraved indifference murder and is scheduled to be arraigned Monday afternoon.

Melvin has a history of domestic violence assault. A report from the state medical examiner’s office said Melvin’s son died from blunt force trauma on several parts of his body, fractured bones, laceration of organs, and hemorrhaging of the head and abdomen.

“What’s going to happen is I’m going to appear by Zoom, [Reginald Melvin] will be in-person, or maybe he’ll be from the jail," Melvin's attorney, Jeffery Toothaker, told NEWS CENTER Maine about Monday's arraignment. "He’ll be asked if he has read the charges. He’ll say yes. He’ll be asked if he knows his rights. He’ll say yes. He’ll enter a plea of not guilty. Bail will remain as set. He’s never going to make bail on this.”

Maine Assistant Attorney General Leane Zainea told NEWS CENTER Maine in an email the state will request that the bail previously set for Melvin be continued.

According to a Maine Department of Health and Human Services report, 25 children died in Maine in 2021 from abuse, neglect, or under certain other circumstances.