Milo man charged with murder in death of month-old son

Reginald Melvin, 27, is charged with killing his son Sunday in Milo

MILO, Maine — A man from Milo has been charged with murder in connection with the death of his month-old son on Sunday.

Reginald Melvin, 27, is accused of killing his son, Sylus Melvin, who was born July 18.

He is charged with depraved indifference murder and scheduled to appear in court at 3 p.m. Tuesday.

Melvin was previously convicted of multiple counts of Class B felony aggravated assault, domestic violence assault, domestic violence terrorizing, and violating a protection from abuse order.