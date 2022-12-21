Massachusetts man wanted on multiple warrants arrested in Waterville

Diego Martinez, 31, was sought after in Maine for multiple warrants stemming from kidnapping, drug trafficking, and illegally possessing drugs.

WATERVILLE, Maine — A Massachusetts man wanted on multiple warrants by different law enforcement agencies was arrested in Waterville on Monday.

A search warrant was executed at 224 County Road in Waterville around 1 a.m. Monday after developing information indicated 31-year-old Diego Martinez of Massachusetts was hiding there, a news release from Maine Department of Public Safety spokesperson Shannon Moss said Wednesday.

Martinez was being sought after by numerous law enforcement agencies in Maine for multiple warrants that stemmed from kidnapping, drug trafficking, and illegally possessing firearms, the release stated.

"While executing the search warrant, the State Police Tactical Team and Crisis Negotiation Team attempted to make contact with Martinez for several hours prior to the Tactical Team making entry into the residence," Moss said in the release.

Martinez was found hiding in an attic space and placed under arrest by the Maine State Tactical Team, the release said.

Ryan Loucks, 34, of Waterville, and Talline Blakeslee, 41, of Winslow were also found hiding with Martinez in the attic space and taken into custody, Moss said.

Additionally, Robert Salley, 40, of Waterville reportedly cooperated with officials and came outside of the residence with nine other people. Salley was arrested on a Maine warrant and taken to Kennebec County Jail with Martinez, Loucks, and Blakeslee, the release reported.

Martinez, Loucks, and Blakeslee were charged with the following:

Martinez: Refusing to submit to arrest and creating a police standoff in addition to four outstanding Maine warrants.

Loucks: Refusing to submit to arrest and violating conditions of release.

Blakeslee: Refusing to submit to arrest, probation violation, and a Maine warrant.

Agencies who carried out the search warrant Monday included Maine State Police detectives, the FBI Safe Streets Task Force, Waterville Police Department, Maine Warden Service, U.S. Border Patrol Air Unit, and the Kennebec County Jail transport division, according to the release.