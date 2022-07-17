Mass. man charged in connection with death of Skowhegan woman

Police arrested Jason Servil, 19, of Massachusetts and charged in connection with the death of Alice Abbott, 20, of Skowhegan.

SKOWHEGAN, Maine — A Massachusetts man is behind bars after Maine State Police detectives arrested 19-year-old Jason Servil and charged him with murder in connection to the death of 20-year-old Alice Abbott of Skowhegan.

According to a news release from Maine Department of Public Safety's Public Information Officer Shannon Moss, the Skowhegan Police Department responded to a report of an assault on Canaan Road around 6 a.m. Saturday.

When officers arrived, they found a man from Madison with a head injury and Abbott's body at the home she lived in with her parents in Skowhegan.

In the release, Moss said the man was taken to Reddington-Fairview General hospital and treated for his injuries. After investigating the incident, Maine State Police Detectives found and arrested Servil and charged him with murder Saturday afternoon.

Abbott's death was ruled a homicide by the Chief Medical Examiner Sunday morning, according to Moss.