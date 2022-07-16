Armed Portland man arrested after allegedly driving over 100 mph, almost hitting police car in Westbrook

Awad Ali, 26, faces multiple charges, according to a Facebook post by the Westbrook Police Department.

WESTBROOK, Maine — A Portland man faces multiple charges after allegedly driving at an “extremely high rate” speed with a stolen gun in Westbrook, according to a Facebook post by the Westbrook Police Department Saturday.

Awad Ali, 26, was allegedly observed on July 7, 2022, by undercover officers driving at a speed of 100 mph on Brown Street before losing control and almost hitting a police car, according to the post.

Police caught up with Ali, who was allegedly armed, with a gun on North Street, but police said they arrested him without incident.

An investigation revealed that the gun Ali was carrying was reported stolen from Lewiston. He also had crack cocaine.