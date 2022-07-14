Man robbed after getting cash from ATM in Lewiston, police say

The robbery took place on Thursday morning, according to police.

LEWISTON, Maine — Lewiston police responded to a reported robbery at the Dirigo Federal Credit Union on Main Street in Lewiston just before 8 a.m. Thursday, authorities say.

A news release issued by Lewiston Police Department spokesperson Lt. Derrick St. Laurent stated police found an elderly man upon arrival at the scene, who told officers he was assaulted and robbed by two men. He said they took the cash he had just withdrawn from the exterior ATM.

Lewiston officers spoke with witnesses around the area and gathered video footage evidence, the release stated. Shortly after, police found a man a block away from the scene matching the description of one of the two suspects.

Jonathan Edwards, 24, of Auburn, was taken to the police station where he was identified as one of the suspects, according to the release.

The release stated Edwards was then charged with robbery, theft, and assault, and remains at the Androscoggin County Jail set with a $5,000 cash bail.

Lewiston officials are still searching for the remaining suspect, who is not being identified at this time, according to the release.

No additional information has been released.