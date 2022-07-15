Palmyra woman charged with arson in Thursday morning fire

A fire at 3:30 a.m. Thursday destroyed a Warren Hill Road home and two motor homes, and damaged a garage, state police said.

PALMYRA, Maine — A Palmyra woman was arrested Thursday and charged with arson in connection with a fire that destroyed the property where she was renting an apartment with her boyfriend.

Alison Trask, 44, was also charged with reckless conduct and aggravated criminal mischief, Maine Department of Public Safety spokesperson Shannon Moss said in a release.

Investigators with the state fire marshal's office were called at 3:30 a.m. Thursday to a fire at a home at 1003 Warren Hill Road in Palmyra.

The fire destroyed a home and two motor homes and damaged a garage. Crews from eight departments worked to put the fire out.