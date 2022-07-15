Palmyra woman charged with arson in Thursday morning fire

PALMYRA, Maine — A Palmyra woman was arrested Thursday and charged with arson in connection with a fire that destroyed the property where she was renting an apartment with her boyfriend.
Alison Trask, 44, was also charged with reckless conduct and aggravated criminal mischief, Maine Department of Public Safety spokesperson Shannon Moss said in a release.
Investigators with the state fire marshal's office were called at 3:30 a.m. Thursday to a fire at a home at 1003 Warren Hill Road in Palmyra.
The fire destroyed a home and two motor homes and damaged a garage. Crews from eight departments worked to put the fire out.
Moss said no one was living in the home at the time, but Trask and her boyfriend lived in an apartment over the garage. They and two other people were allegedly at the apartment at the time of the fire but were uninjured.