Man sentenced in connection to drive-by shooting injuring 7-year-old girl

19-year-old Gavin Loabe has been sentenced to eight years after shooting at a home in Waterville five times last year, hitting a 7-year-old girl

AUGUSTA, Maine — A 19-year-old man remains behind bars Wednesday after being sentenced to eight years in prison for a drive-by shooting that seriously injured a 7-year-old girl in Waterville last year in an emotional morning in court on Wednesday.

"Today I am here to take responsibility and hold myself accountable for one of the most cowardly acts a person could commit," Gavin Loabe said in the courtroom.

Last month, Loabe pleaded guilty to shooting five shots into a house in Waterville last year. One of the bullets hitting Emahleeah Frost, who was 7-years-old at the time, and her younger sister, Amber watched it happen.

"You have robbed them of their innocence," Emahleeah's father said in court.

Emahleeah has recovered but still has the bullet in her body and some pain, she and her family are in a great deal of emotional pain, too.

Loabe's father also spoke in the courtroom, telling Justice William Stokes what kind of person his son is.

"I just want it known that Gavin does have a kind and caring heart and in no way shape or form would he intentionally hurt or injure an innocent child," Mr. Loabe said.

Loabe spoke directly to the Frost family.

"I am sorry for hurting your little girl, from the bottom of my heart I am," he said holding back tears.

"They did tell me that they thought Mr. Loabe's apology was sincere," Kennebec County District Attorney Maeghan Maloney said.

NEWS CENTER Maie spoke to Loabe's attorney, Lisa Wittier by phone after the sentencing. She said she is disappointed, and her client is scared to be going to Maine State Prison. Wittier argued for a four-year sentence so Loabe would qualify for the Youth Offender Program but with the eight-year sentence and four years of probation, he does not qualify at this time.